Lindsey Scholes: Agony continues for family of teen killed in horror blaze in Barnsley

Over two decades on since a teenage girl died after a horror house blaze, there is still nobody behind bars over her death.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 18th Jul 2023, 08:23 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 08:25 BST

Lindsey Scholes was just 17 years old when she died in a blaze started deliberately at a house in Royston, Barnsley, in 2001. The arsonist responsible has evaded justice for nearly 22 years now, with the anniversary of the tragedy approaching in September.

Lindsey had been staying with two friends at a house in Millgate Street when an early morning blaze broke out as the trio slept.

The fire started at the front door of the property after white spirit was set alight, causing flames and choking smoke to engulf the ground floor – trapping the trio inside.

Lindsey Scholes died after a horror blaze in a house in Barnsley which was started deliberately. Nobody has ever been charged over the incident

Two friends jumped to safety from an upstairs window but Lindsey, who was scared of heights, was too frightened to jump and waited for help to arrive. She was unconscious when she was rescued by firefighters who entered the burning house and tragically died two days later.

On the night of the arson attack, police officers were called to a disturbance on the same street after a fight broke out at the house, with detectives believing that both incidents were linked.

A £10,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer was offered, but it failed to work.

South Yorkshire Police’s major incident review team keeps the case under regular review

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.