Members of the public reported seeing a large police presence at the scene last night

A major police response was reported after a 25-year-old man was assaulted on a Sheffield street last night.

Lightwood Lane, Sheffield, where police were called after a 25-year-old man was assaulted on Wednesday, May 8

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Lightwood Lane, Norton, at 10.48pm on Wednesday, May 8.

South Yorkshire Police said: “A 25-year-old man had been assaulted by two unknown males, suffering non-life threatening/ non-life changing injuries.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”