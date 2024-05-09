Lightwood Lane Norton: Police called after man, 25, assaulted on Sheffield street
A major police response was reported after a 25-year-old man was assaulted on a Sheffield street last night.
Officers responded to reports of an assault on Lightwood Lane, Norton, at 10.48pm on Wednesday, May 8.
South Yorkshire Police said: “A 25-year-old man had been assaulted by two unknown males, suffering non-life threatening/ non-life changing injuries.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”
Members of the public reported seeing a large police presence at the scene.