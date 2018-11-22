Life sentence for Doncaster man who attempted to murder his housemate

A Doncaster man who atempted to murder his housemate in Barnsley has been jailed for life.

Grant Stanfield, 26, originally from Whitby Road, Harworth, was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday, following a week-long trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Grant Stanfield.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday supporters urged to help foodbank at Derby County game

Stanfield was sentenced to life in prison to serve a minimum of 12 and a half years.

In November 2017, officers were called to John Street, Thurnscoe, after reports a 34-year-old man had severe injuries to his neck and back.

Stanfield had left the scene in a vehicle taking the victim’s phone with him to prevent him calling for help.

READ MORE: The Boardwalk: Memories of lost Sheffield club live on

Police spotted his vehicle was on the A1 at Doncaster where he was stopped and arrested.

Speaking after the sentencing Det Con Andy Eshelby said: “The victim has showed bravery and courage throughout the trial, his life has been changed as a result of being seriously injured by someone he trusted.

READ MORE: Aggressive man admits offences in Sheffield city centre

“I am pleased that Grant Stanfield received a substantial sentence to reflect the hurt he caused.”