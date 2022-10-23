Pawel Relowicz was convicted of the rape and murder of university student Libby Squire at Sheffield Crown Court on 11 February last year - after just six days of deliberation by the jury. The Polish national attacked and killed the ‘vulnerable’ 21-year-old in Hull on 31 January 2019 before dumping her body in the Humber Estuary. Relowicz, who showed no emotion as the jury read out his verdict, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 27 years.

He had denied the charges, claimed the pair had consensual sex and he played no part in her death. The 28-year-old killer and married father of two is already serving time for a string of offences against women, which took place prior to the murder of Squire. In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Libby’s mum Lisa said she is determined to find out what exactly happened to her daughter.

Libby Squire was murdered by Pawel Relowicz.

She said the murderer and rapist who killed her daughter has agreed to meet her. Mrs Squire told the TV news channel she is arranging a meeting with Relowicz through a restorative justice charity, adding that it was "quite a brave thing" for him to do.

She said: "A lot of people don't understand this - I don't hate him.

"I'm not angry with him. I just want information from him.

"I don't wish to forgive him. I don't wish to understand why he did what he did.

“For me, it's very much about finding out how she was in those last 20 minutes of her life."

A date has not been set for the meeting, the report added.

She said: "For me, it's really important to find out how she died. I need to know that.

"Will I believe him if he tells me? I don't know.

"There are lots of questions I want to ask."

On the night of 31 January 2019, the young woman had been put into a taxi by her friends when she was refused entry into a nightclub.

When she arrived at or near her address she got out of the taxi and wandered of.

The trial heard how Relowicz “prowled the streets” in a state of “heightened sexual arousal” on the night Libby was raped and murdered.

Relowicz admitted he had gone out that night to commit similar offences to those previously carried out - stalking women and masturbating in public.

He also said he had gone out that night to find someone to have sex with, before stumbling upon Squire.

He helped her into his car, alleging later that he was taking her home, before then stating he had consensual sex with her in playing fields a short distance from where she went missing. He said he then left her there, alive.

Relowicz said: “I didn’t do anything to Libby. I didn’t kill her, I didn’t rape her and I left her where I said I left her.”

Prosecutor Richard Wright QC instead told how Relowicz had taken advantage of her.