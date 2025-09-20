A man is wanted in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Doncaster that left an elderly man in critical condition.

Liam Stapleton, 47, is wanted in connection to an attempted murder in Doncaster yesterday (19 September) that has left a man in his 70s in a critical condition in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who sees Stapleton not to approach him but instead call 999.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair. He is known to frequent the Bentley and Doncaster City Centre areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 549 of 19 September 2025.

If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://orlo.uk/e78sD