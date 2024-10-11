Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The killer of a little Sheffield baby who was battered to death could soon be roaming the streets again - to the disgust of his victim’s family.

Liam Foster was responsible for the death of 14-month-old Leonie Lewis, who died at her home on Plover Court, Skye Edge, overnight on New Year's Eve 2002.

Her tiny body was covered in 50 bruises and marks, including 27 around her head and neck.

Leonie had also been branded on her back with a cigarette lighter, and candle wax was found in her hair.

A post mortem examination established that it was a blow, or series of blows, to Leonie’s head, which killed the tragic tot.

Her lifeless body was found by her mum a few hours after putting the little girl to bed on December 31, 2002.

Leonie's killer - her mum’s partner at the time - was found guilty of murder and jailed for life. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years behind bars.

It is 20 years since Foster was jailed and he has now been assessed by the parole board as suitable for transfer to an open prison.

If approved by the Secretary of State for Justice, the move will allow him to leave the prison for agreed periods of time.

The decision has to be made within 28 days of the parole board hearing.

Open prisons are aimed at preparing visitors for release and eventual reintegration into society after serving their sentences.

Foster, who was 24 when he was jailed in 2004 and is now 44, was branded a 'danger to young children' when he was jailed and told he should never again be allowed to live under the same roof as a young child again.

Foster, then of Spring Lane, Arbourthorne, was said to have taken 'sadistic pleasure in tormenting and burning young children' when his case was heard at Sheffield Crown Court.

A motive for the killing was never put forward, but it was claimed that Foster never bonded with Leonie and is most likely to have fatally injured her in the middle of the night as her mum slept in the room next door.

The baby was said to have been “beaten up cruelly” and that to muffle her cries, she may have been smothered.

Jailing him, Mr Justice Henriques said Foster was guilty of 'a callous and vicious killing'. He said very few criminals who end up in court “stoop so low” and that Foster had “abused his position of trust” when he attacked Leonie.

Jailing Foster, the judge said: “You showed that little girl not one shred of kindness. You abused her, you tormented her, you terrified her and eventually bruised her, you burned her and you killed her.”

Foster’s supporters in court when he was sentenced shouted “he’s innocent” and “this isn’t justice” as he was led away to begin his stretch behind bars.

Leonie’s paternal family has been contacted by the parole board and informed that at his third request for release, Foster has been deemed suitable for transfer to an open prison.

The parole board said it was “not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the “protection of the public” but “placement in open conditions...should be progressed”.

Leonie's family prepared a statement for the parole board to consider before deciding whether to grant Foster his freedom.

The family said: “What he did was despicable and unforgivable, he doesn’t deserve freedom. He took an innocent life.”

“Leonie didn’t get to meet all her milestones she didn’t get to go to nursery or run around a park or a play centre, sing nursery rhymes she didn’t get her first day of school. Leonie was robbed of so many things all at the wicked hands of Liam Foster!

“What he did was inhumane. He’s a murderer and people like him don’t deserve to walk these streets or to go on and live their life after taking another’s.

“He needs to stay inside for life, that way he’s unable to hurt or inflict pain and injury upon anyone else.”