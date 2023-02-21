Twenty years have passed since ‘sadistic’ killer Liam Foster battered his girlfriend’s daughter to death – and he may well be roaming the streets again.

Tragic Leonie Lewis’s mutilated body was discovered by her mum on New Year's Day 2023, 12 hours after she put the youngster to bed in their home on Plover Court, Skye Edge.

She had more than 50 bruises and marks covering her tiny body, including 27 around her head and neck. She had also been branded on her back with a cigarette lighter, and candle wax was found in her hair.

It was a blow, or series of blows, to her head, which killed her, a post mortem examination revealed.

Child killer Liam Foster was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars

Leonie's killer, who was found guilty of murder and jailed for life, was branded a 'danger to young children' and told he should never again be allowed to live under the same roof as a young child.

Foster, then of Spring Lane, Arbourthorne, was 24 when he was jailed and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars. Theoretically he could already have been freed.

He was said to have taken 'sadistic pleasure in tormenting and burning young children' when his case was heard at Sheffield Crown Court in 2004.

A motive for the killing was never put forward, but it was claimed that Foster never bonded with Leonie and is most likely to have struck in the middle of the night as her mum slept in the room next door.

The baby was said to have been “beaten up cruelly” and that to muffle her cries, she may have been smothered.

Jailing him, Mr Justice Henriques said Foster was guilty of 'a callous and vicious killing'. He said very few criminals who end up in court “stoop so low” and said Foster had “abused his position of trust” when he attacked Leonie.

Jailing Foster, the judge said: “You showed that little girl not one shred of kindness. You abused her, you tormented her, you terrified her and eventually bruised her, you burned her and you killed her.”