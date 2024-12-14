This video More videos

Levi Fishlock has been jailed for nine years imprisonment for his prominent role in the violent disorder outside a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to charges involving violent disorder and arson. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on December 12, 2024.

Following his jailing, South Yorkshire Police have released some footage from the riots which clearly showed Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley - who was wearing a ‘Bellingham’ England shirt - throwing bricks and adding fuel to flaming bins pushed against the hotel.