'Let me have my medals back', begs soldier after theft at Sheffield petrol station

A devastated soldier is appealing for the return of medals that he was awarded, for serving the country.

Tristan Manalo had stopped at a petrol station in Darnall when someone entered his car and ran away with a bag that had been on one of the seats, before getting into another car and driving off.

Tristan, a lance corporal with the Yorkshire Regiment, only realised later that they had taken a bag containing medals he had been awarded for his service in the UK and abroad.

Tristan Manalo pictured on his wedding day, wearing his Afghanistan medal which as been stolen | Tristan Manalo

He said: “Initially, I thought they’d not taken anything. My wallet was still there, and I had my keys in my pocket. It was only later I went to grab my bag and realised it was not there.

“I had packed my medals in a clear box, because I was going to take them somewhere to get them mounted. They had also taken a couple of miniatures, that are worn at functions.”

The medals included his Afghanistan medal, awarded for his service there in 2017, as well as his Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal, and King’s Coronation medal.

Picture shows the full sized Afghanistan, Jubilee and coronations medals | Tristan Manalo

He said: “They mean so much - it is what is behind the medals, the time living away from my family that I had to go through, not knowing if I would come back.

“There is so much sentimental value to these.”

The medals are engraved with Tristan’s rank, name, and army number. He is urging whoever has them to hand them in, or just leave them somewhere obvious where they could be easily found by a member of the public.

He thinks the engraved name would mean if they were handed in, they would find their way back to him.

South Yorkshire Police are also investigating.

The force said in a statement: “On Sunday (January 19), at 8.40pm it is reported that an unknown individual stole a bag from a black Volkswagen car at the Shell service station on Greenland Road, Sheffield.

“It is believed that the bag contained several medals including the Afghanistan Operational medal, Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal, and King’s Coronation medal.

“Officers are investigating the alleged theft and if you believe you have any information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch online, or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/19903/25.”