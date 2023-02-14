Twenty years ago, Sheffield was shocked by a gangland execution which led to an outpouring of grief for the well known victim, Lester Divers.

The 32-year-old, originally from the Burngreave and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield, was shot dead at point blank range as he sat in his Lexus car outside his home in Freedom Road, Walkley, on New Year’s Day 2003.

During the trial of suspects accused of involvement in his death, it was claimed that Lester was killed in a ‘well planned and cold blooded execution’ as a result of a turf war between rival drug gangs.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how charismatic and popular Mr Divers, a music promoter and well known Sheffield United fan, was also part of a gang responsible for a series of sickening crimes against other drug dealers and criminals at that time.

Lester Divers was shot dead on Freedom Road, Walkley, Sheffield, in 2003

He and his associates were alleged to have tortured and kidnapped a number of victims in the run-up to the murder, taking thousands of pounds off them – it was the motive for the murder, presented at court, contrary to what his legion of loyal friends believed.

During the trial it was said that gunman Michael Ullah, who admitted shooting Mr Divers, opened fire because he feared his own life was in danger.

His barrister told Sheffield Crown Court that three men, one of whom was Mr Divers, tried to kidnap, torture and kill Ullah to get information about a rival Sheffield drug dealer he was working for.