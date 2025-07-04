Two people are in custody after a man was approached in the early hours of the morning by masked individuals who robbed him.

Officers were called to Leopold Street shortly after 3.30am today (July 4), when reports came in that a man walking home had been approached by two men in balaclavas

It is understood that the suspect asked the victim questions, before punching him in the head and stealing his mobile phone.

They attempted to escape in a red car, but officers quickly responded and were able to stop them on Rockingham Street.

Two men, aged 24 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Four mobile phones were found inside the car they were travelling in, which has been seized as part of the police’s investigation.

Detective Inspector Iain Rawlins said: "This was a brazen and random attack carried out on a man who was simply minding his own business while walking home. Thankfully, the victim's injuries are being described as minor, but this could easily have not been the case.

"Our officers were quickly on hand to arrest the two suspects and they were both on their way to custody less than an hour after we took the initial call.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I'd urge anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us."

You can pass information to the police via their website or by calling 101. Quote incident number 117 of 4 July 2025 when getting in touch.