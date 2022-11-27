News you can trust since 1887



Leopold Square: Half a dozen Christmas trees vandalised in busy Sheffield city centre dining quarter

Christmas trees used to mark the festive period in a busy Sheffield city centre dining quarter have been vandalised.

By Sarah Marshall
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 7:30pm

The damage has been caused to trees in Leopold Square, which is home to venues including Zizzi, Pho and The Botanist.

A Star reader claimed all six trees had been vandalised. They continued by saying they would have liked to see the Christmas trees decorated to a higher standard.

“Why not light them up ? Putting six trees with electric cables all over is a poor attempt,” they said.

Christmas trees in Leopold Square have been vandalised

Photographs appear to show the Christmas trees were ripped from base units, before being knocked to the floor.