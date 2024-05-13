Leigh Wragg: Sheffield man, 36, appears in court charged with stalking woman in Dronfield

A Sheffield man has been charged with stalking a woman just outside the city in Dronfield, Derbyshire.

Leigh Wragg, of Shoreham Street, Sheffield, was arrested in Sheffield on Thursday, May 9, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

He was subsequently charged following what police said was a series of incidents between January and April this year.

The 36-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 11 May.

He is due to stand trial in Derby this September.

