The 36-year-old is due to stand trial in September

A Sheffield man has been charged with stalking a woman just outside the city in Dronfield, Derbyshire.

A 36-year-old Sheffield man has been charged with stalking a woman in Dronfield (file photo)

Leigh Wragg, of Shoreham Street, Sheffield, was arrested in Sheffield on Thursday, May 9, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

He was subsequently charged following what police said was a series of incidents between January and April this year.

The 36-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 11 May.