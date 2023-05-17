An ex-cage fighter who left his girlfriend for dead after a terrifying 10-hour attack has been jailed for over three years.

Fallon Bramall, aged 39, was ‘unrecognisable’ after being used as a punchbag by her partner at the time and left with a broken nose, fractured eye socket, a fractured jaw, and bites to her face and body.

She has shared shocking photographs of her bandaged, battered face taken in hospital as she received treatment following her ordeal.

Hancock was jailed for a total of 40 months for making threats to kill, for assault causing actual bodily harm and dmaging property.

Leigh Hancock (L) attacked Fallon Bramall during a 10-hour ordeal

Fallon said: “I can't believe that's all he got. He deserves so much more.”

“Our justice system is a complete joke. He should have been taught a lesson,” she added.

The mum-of-two said she had feared for her life during the nightmare attack, believing she would die and never see her children again.

“I thought he was going to kill me. He's an ex-MMA fighter and he practised his moves on me,” she said.

“All I kept thinking was how I'd never see my kids again. I was in so much pain and was covered in blood. He just flipped and left me for dead. I'm lucky to be alive.”

The attack happened at Bramall's flat in Dronfield, Derbyshire, in July last year, when he locked Fallon inside.

Incredibly, afterwards, Hancock held a knife to Fallon’s throat and forced her to make him a sausage sandwich.

The pair had been dating for around two months when violence flared.

“It seemed to last forever but eventually he stopped,” Fallon recalled.

“He rang his pal to come and get him and threatened to kill my children if I told anyone,” she added.

The pair met as friends around 15 years ago and once they started dating, Fallon said Hancock had been an 'absolute gentleman' at first.

Fallon needed her nose straightened after the attack, suffers with mental health problems and is on anti-anxiety medication now.

Hancock has been handed a restraining order and is banned from contacting Fallo directly or indirectly for 10 years.