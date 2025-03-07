Lee Gardener: Shoplifter jailed over two-month Sheffield crime spree

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 7th Mar 2025, 07:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who went on a two-month crime spree in which he stole £3,000 worth of items from shops in Sheffield has been jailed.

Lee Gardener, aged 36, of White Thorns Drive, Batemoor, Sheffield, appeared at the city’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 3 charged with 13 counts of theft from a shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Shoplifter Lee Gardener has been jailed over a two-month crime spree in SheffieldShoplifter Lee Gardener has been jailed over a two-month crime spree in Sheffield
Shoplifter Lee Gardener has been jailed over a two-month crime spree in Sheffield | SYP

🗞️ Sign up to our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

He targeted stores between January 3 and March 2.

Gardener pleaded guilty to all 13 charges and was jailed for one year and ordered to pay £750 in compensation.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Retail Crime Officer Tony Nicholls, from the Sheffield Retail Crime Team, said: “Gardener committed more than a dozen thefts over a two-month period, showing a total disregard for the law.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it puts staff and members of the public at risk, and has a real economic cost for local businesses.

“I am glad that Gardener has been jailed for his repeat offending and hope that his time behind bars is the wake-up call he needs.”

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice