A man who went on a two-month crime spree in which he stole £3,000 worth of items from shops in Sheffield has been jailed.

Lee Gardener, aged 36, of White Thorns Drive, Batemoor, Sheffield, appeared at the city’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 3 charged with 13 counts of theft from a shop.

He targeted stores between January 3 and March 2.

Gardener pleaded guilty to all 13 charges and was jailed for one year and ordered to pay £750 in compensation.

Retail Crime Officer Tony Nicholls, from the Sheffield Retail Crime Team, said: “Gardener committed more than a dozen thefts over a two-month period, showing a total disregard for the law.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it puts staff and members of the public at risk, and has a real economic cost for local businesses.

“I am glad that Gardener has been jailed for his repeat offending and hope that his time behind bars is the wake-up call he needs.”