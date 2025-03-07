Lee Gardener: Shoplifter jailed over two-month Sheffield crime spree
Lee Gardener, aged 36, of White Thorns Drive, Batemoor, Sheffield, appeared at the city’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 3 charged with 13 counts of theft from a shop.
🗞️ Sign up to our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening
He targeted stores between January 3 and March 2.
Gardener pleaded guilty to all 13 charges and was jailed for one year and ordered to pay £750 in compensation.
Retail Crime Officer Tony Nicholls, from the Sheffield Retail Crime Team, said: “Gardener committed more than a dozen thefts over a two-month period, showing a total disregard for the law.
“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it puts staff and members of the public at risk, and has a real economic cost for local businesses.
“I am glad that Gardener has been jailed for his repeat offending and hope that his time behind bars is the wake-up call he needs.”