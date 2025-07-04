Lee Brown: Rotherham man, 45, with names tattooed on both arms wanted on recall to prison

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:17 BST
Police are looking for a Rotherham man with tattoos of names on both of his names who is wanted on recall to prison.

Lee Brown, 45, is described as of average build, 6ft tall, and bald.

South Yorkshire Police says Lee Brown, 45, is wanted on recall to prison. and to "ring 999" if you see him. | SYP

He has a tattoo of the name Jordan Leigh’ on his left arm and the name ‘Archie Jack Leigh’ on his right arm.

Brown also has two scars on his right leg, and a two-inch scar on the back of his head.

South Yorkshire Police says anyone who sees Brown should not approach him but instead call 999.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact SYP online or by calling 101, quoting warrant reference number 14/11468/25.

