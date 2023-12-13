Police explain why two Sheffield city centre streets were closed due to an incident

Armed police were sent out and two streets in Sheffield city centre closed this afternoon, after an incident involving threats.

South Yorkshire Police officers who were sent to the scene of the incident sealed off Suffolk Road and Leadmill Road, while they dealt with the situation.

Armed police were reported at the scene, after being called out at just before 2pm.

They have now confirmed that the roads have been re-opened and the victim is safe.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement, which reads: "We're pleased to update that Suffolk Road and Leadmill Road in Sheffield have reopened following an earlier incident where a man reportedly made threats towards a victim.

"The victim has been located and is safe and well."

Police said they were called at 12.59pm today (December 13) to Scotia Works on Leadmill Road, Sheffield, to reports of a man making threats towards a victim.

They added: "Officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene and Suffolk Road and Leadmill Road were closed for around two hours while officers responded.