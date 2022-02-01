Layton Morris: Man charged after Gypsy Queen murder in Sheffield could enter plea today
A man charged in connection with the murder of another man at the Gypsy Queen pub in Sheffield could enter his plea today.
Layton Morris, aged 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, Rotherham, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court following the fatal stabbing of Macauley “Coley” Byrne.
Morris is accused of assisting an offender and is set for a plea and trial preparation hearing this afternoon.
He is currently remanded in custody.
Morris is the only person to have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing at the Gypsy Queen public house, in Beighton, Sheffield, at around 10pm, on Boxing Day 2021.
Mr Byrne, 26, sustained ‘multiple stab wounds’ and he was taken to hospital from the pub on Drake House Lane but could not be saved.
Last week, his mum, Michelle Byrne, issued a plea for anyone with information about her son’s death to come forward.
Mr Byrne was a father-of-five.