Lawrence Drive Swinton: Crime Scene Investigators reportedly on scene around taped-off car

Residents say officers are going door-to-door.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 31st Jan 2024, 19:09 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 19:15 GMT
Crime Scene Investigators are reportedly at the scene of a neighbourhood in Swinton, South Yorkshire.

Crime Scene Officers are reportedly on scene around a 'taped off car' on Lawrence Drive, in Swinton, South Yorkshire.Crime Scene Officers are reportedly on scene around a 'taped off car' on Lawrence Drive, in Swinton, South Yorkshire.
Residents say a large number of officers are on Lawrence Drive and Greno Road in the town near Rotherham.

A car left abandoned on the road has reportedly been taped off and is central to the police's investigations.

A resident told The Star he had heard from neighbours of a "firearm being used," but said it was "just a rumour."

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

