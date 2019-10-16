Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

Derby magistrates' court.

Motoring

Sean Robert Day, 34, of Hawthorne Avenue, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Salisbury Street, at Long Eaton. Fined £242 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Andrew Baxter, 47, of Windermere Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, without insurance. Fined £570 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified on Stanton Road, at Ilkeston. Discharged conditionally for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lauren Stevens, 25, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, while disqualified from driving. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Barnes, 43, of Keats Walk, Stonebroom, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle on Old Road, at Heage, Belper, without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle on Old Road, at Heage, Belper, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle on Old Road, at Heage, Belper, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the rear nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Old Road, at Heage, Belper. No separate penalty.

Kay Elizabeth Bolton, 36, of Hayworth Road, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Cole Lane, at Borrowash, at a speed exceeding 30mpm, namely 51mph. Fined £319 and must pay a £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Darien Buels, 23, of Main Road, Stretton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Mansfield Road, at Palterton. Fined £300 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alex Burgin, 24, of Millward Road, Loscoe, Heanor. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Crosshill, Loscoe, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 55mph. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without a test certificate on Crosshill, at Loscoe. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Crosshill, at Loscoe, when the registration mark failed to comply with regulations with no manufacturing details and with incorrect spacing. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle fitted with an exhaust system that was not maintained in good and efficient working order. No separate penalty.

Gary Burgin, 65, of Mickley Lane, Stretton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Crosshill, at Loscoe, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 45mph. Fined £146 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Louise Duncalf, 48, of Victoria Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Lows Lane, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Lows Lane, at Ilkeston, without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael John Holmes, 39, of Norman Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Delves Road, at Shipley, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. Fined £80 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Delves Road, at Shipley, fitted with an exhaust system which was not maintained in a good and efficient working order. No separate penalty.

Summer Paige Lee, 22, of Heath Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Meadow Road, Ripley, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the rear offside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. Fined £80 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Meadow Road, at Ripley, when the front offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. No separate penalty.

Hannah Minns, 26, of Nesfield Road, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

William Robert Robinson, 47, of St Thomas Close, Tibshelf. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on the M1 northbound carriageway, at Tibshelf, between Junctions 28 to 35a, which was subject to a variable speed limit, at a speed exceeding 50mph namely 63mph. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Other

Benjamin Price, 45, of Park Close, Pinxton. Indicated a guilty plea to entering Nipon Auto Spares, at Derby, as a trespasser and stealing 20 catalytic converters valued at £3,000. Must pay £1,500 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Jerome Tree Price, 19, of Park Close, Pinxton. Indicated a guilty plea to entering Nipon Auto Spares, Derby, as a trespasser and stealing 20 catalytic converters valued at £3,000. Must pay £1,500 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 6, 2020, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Luke Burrows, 24, of Fletcher Street, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. No adjudication. Supervision default order made with a 28 day curfew with electronic monitoring.