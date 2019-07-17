Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

Motoring

Michael Ian Watkinson, 27, of Alfred Street, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 8, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle and failed to stop when required to do so by police in Derby. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in Derby. No separate penalty.

Adam Marcus Bottomer, 31, of East Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Long Eaton while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Community order to last until July 7, 2020, with a 80 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Bonsall Street, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Hassan Rashid Ali Hadi, 33, of Ribblesdale, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening behaviour. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 7, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Joseph William Hunt, 22, of Lathkill Drive, Marehay, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Ripley. Fined £332 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Kelly Booth, 38, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding 30mph at Pye Bridge on a restricted road. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kevin Bryant, of Ash Grove, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 75mph, in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction on the A52 Brian Clough Way, at Borrowash, Derby. Fined £392 and must pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Brian George Cowton, 42, of Field Court. Kilburn, Belper. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30mph, on Alfreton Road, at Little Eaton, at namely 40mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Beverley Davidson, 46, of Shaftesbury Avenue, Mansfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Clover Nook Road, at Alfreton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Robby Len Godshalk, 54, of Cross York Street, Leeds. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on the M1 motorway southbound, between Junctions 23 and 26, at Long Eaton, a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 57mph, in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction. Fined £133 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lisa Marie Harrison, 35, of Hawthorne Avenue, Stretton, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael Kerr, 53, of Hallam Way, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on a restricted road at Spondon at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

John Robert Lamplough, 65, of High Street, Riseley, Bedford. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at Tibshelf on the M1 southbound, between Junction 28 and 35a, at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 72mph, when the motorway was subject to a variable speed limit. Fined £1,384 and must pay a £138 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David George Marshall, 53, of Hurst Drive, Stanley, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Derby Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Caron Louise Pledge, 39, of West End, Pinxton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle at Duckmanton on the M1, between Junction 28 and 35a, which was subject to a variable speed limit, at a speed exceeding 60mph, namely 79mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Neil Radford, 41, of Eatons Road, Stapleford. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Brian Clough Way at Derby at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 47mph, in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jacqueline Smith, 62, of Wellington Street, at Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Helen Winson, 46, of Chertsey Court, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road at Derby, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 44mph. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Claire Upsall, 45, of Downmeadow, Heage, Belper. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road on Ripley Road, at Heage, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 37mph. Fined £70 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Nicole Topp, 29, of Towle Street, Sawley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road on Tamworth Road, at Sawley, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £99 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Adam Stephen Russ Stone, 36, of Stainsby Avenue, Heanor. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road on Brookside Road, at Breadsall, at a speed exceeding 30mpn, namely 37mph. Fined £133 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Other

Kaelem King, 19, of Wilson Road, Eastwood. Indicated a guilty plea to having an offensive weapon at Ilkeston in public, namely a baseball bat. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Ilkeston when the proportion of a drug, namely cannabis, in his blood exceeded the limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until January 7, 2020, with a 36 hour Attendence Centre Requirement. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.