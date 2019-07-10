Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

Theft

Daniel Keith Smedley, 41, of Stratford Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea stealing copper piping and car batteries at Duke Street, Ilkeston. Must pay £69 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of stealing copper at Duke Street, Ilkeston. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Derby magistrates' court.

Emma Holder, 33, of Kerry Close, Barwell, Leicester. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing ten bottles of alcohol valued at £318 belonging to Tesco, on Waverley Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Motoring

Elizabeth Joyce Sewell, 33, of Longmoor Road, Long Eaton. Found guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lee Michael Abbott, 48, of Hayeswood Road, Stanley Common, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 50mph, on the A52 Brian Clough Way, at Derby, in contravention of a temporary speed restriction. Fined £183 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kelly Marion Gregory, 33, of Oakdale Road, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath at Derby when suspected of having driven a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Community order to last until July 1, 2020, with a two-month curfew with electronic monitoring, a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Christopher Hemming, 34, of Canada Street, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Derby. Fined 300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Harry Jones, 20, of Smith Street, Spratton, Northampton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Quarry Hill Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Chloe Bruce, 26, of Merton Drive, Derby. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road at Codnor-Denby Lane, at Cross Hill, Codnor, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 38mph. Fined £115 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Simon Burgess, 28, of Chesterfield Road, Barlborough. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Cotes Park Lane, at Somercotes, when the windscreen was not maintained in such a condition so the vision of the driver was not obscured while the vehicle was being driven on the road. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Matthew Furzer, 44, of Hardwick Court, Sawley. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority at Derby. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 30, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Nathan Luke Harris, 34, of Parkside Way, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a glass door at Ilkeston Community Hospital, on Heanor Road, Ilkeston. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Bernadette Patricia Horrocks, 44, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused alarm, harassment or distress. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until December 31, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for the offences of assault by beating and racially aggravated harassment. Suspended sentence of 14 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed for assault by beating in Derby and for using racially aggravated threatening behaviour is amended by extending the operational period to 18 months.

Fiona Joanne Ryder, 47, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Community order revoked on the grounds that it is unworkable. Must pay £50 costs. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including stealing Swarovski crystals valued at £1,000 at Graham Street, Ilkeston, and for committing to fraud by making a false representation by selling Swarovski crystals to make a gain of £55. Community order to last until October 1, 2019, with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Connor Smith, 18, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. No adjudication. Fined £30 and must pay £50 costs. Dealt with for the original offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Gallows Inn playing fields, on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, and for possessing a knife in a public place at the Gallows Inn playing fields without good reason or lawful authority. Community order to last until July 1, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Kristopher Thompson, 28, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences including assaulting a police officer by beating at Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, damaging a marked police car at Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, and damaging a front window at a property on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 15 weeks.

Zoe Diane Birkinshaw, 27, of Grasmere Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing cheese and meat valued at £3 belonging to Farmfoods at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Must pay £3 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Long Eaton. Fined £200 and must pay £100 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Derbyshire, 39, of Andrews Drive, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Volvo on Argyle Street, at Langley Mill, Heanor, to the value of £201. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Allan Sandhu, 35, of Cranfleet Way, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty at Derby. Fined £50. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance in Derby. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Leon Joseph Stanbury, 35, of Cranmer Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in his blood exceeded the specified limit in Derby. Fined £76 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Drugs