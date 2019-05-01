Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results are listed below including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Michael John Taylor, 24, of New Road, Hilton, Derby. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Sleetmore Lane, Somercotes, Alfreton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 38mph. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Adam Kenneth Pearson, 40, of Cowslip Meadow, Draycott. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Station Road, Sandiacre, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Station Road, at Sandiacre. Committed to prison for eight weeks and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and licence endorsed after the case was dealt with by Coventry and Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court.

Martin Holton, 32, of Birchwood Lane, Somercotes, Alfreton. Convicted of keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed on Cemetery Road, at Somercotes. Fined £100 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £40.

Samantha Youlton, 28, of Ash Crescent, Ripley. Convicted of keeping an unlicensed vehicle on Ash Crescent, at Ripley. Fined £50 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £15. Must pay £85 costs.

Andrew Whitham, 33, of Stanley Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Hawthorne Avenue, at Borrowash. Fined £248 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Jill Antrim, 53, of Birdcage Walk, Otley, Leeds. Found guilty of failing to give information at Ripley relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Green, 52, of Sunny Hill Gardens, Milford, Belper. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on the A6 at Duffield. Must pay £85 costs. No endorsement or financial penalty imposed due to special reasons because his wife had not told the defendant she had cancelled the insurance policy and he believed he had been insured to drive.

Other

Alexander Mizouri, 31, of Burr Lane, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Fined £80 and order to continue.

Mark David Slack, 36, of Stainsby Avenue, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door valued at £200 belonging to Sunnyside Working Men’s Club, at Heanor. Must pay £200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay £100 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to sending a threatening Facebook message. Must pay £100 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to entering Ray Street, at Heanor, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Restraining order to last until April 17, 2021. Committed to prison for 38 weeks.

Wesley Brian Marriott, 33, of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows belonging to Nacro Housing at North Street, Heanor. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordan Robert Buckley, 26, of Hillside Rise, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Must pay £60 costs. Order varied with ten hours of unpaid work with original unpaid work requirement to continue.

Nathan Friery, 27, of Awsworth Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Fined £100. Must pay £60 costs. Order amended with a compliance date extended and to be completed by April 28, 2020.

Ellie Fretwell, 31, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing four sandwiches valued at £8 belonging to Stacey’s Bakery, at South Street, Ilkeston. Must pay £16 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 22, 2020, with 60 hours of unpaid work. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for a shop theft at B&M Bargains, at Bath Street, Ilkeston, and a shop theft at Poundland, at Waterside Retail Park, on Station Road, at Ilkeston. Order to continue but varied by extending the operational period to 14 months.

Jake Meads, 36, of Duke Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing four sandwiches valued at £8 belonging to Stacey’s Bakery, on South Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 22, 2020, with 40 hours of unpaid work. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for three thefts. Suspended sentence order of 18 weeks custody suspended for 12 months imposed for two thefts from a One Stop store and a theft from an Iceland store has been amended by extending the operational period to 14 months.

James Roland Edward Vize, 40, of Manners Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting certain people which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until April 16, 2020. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a certain person by repeatedly phoning and emailing. No separate penalty.

Jay Michael Betts, 39, of Wesley Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from prison by failing to attend with the supervising officer and by failing to provide verification for the reasons for absence within a timescale. No adjudication. Fined £25.

Darren Paul Clark, 34, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Jameson’s and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s belonging to Tesco, at Long Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for two thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order. These included stealing groceries valued at £83.86 belonging to Farmfoods, at Cross Street Retail Park, Long Eaton, and stealing groceries valued at £33.99 belonging to Farmfoods, at Cross Street Retail Park. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. Committed to custody for 19 weeks.

David Walmsley, 55, of Derby Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a canal boat window. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 28, 2019, with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Theft

Mark Edwards, 36, of Sandbed Lane, Belper. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of vodka at Morrisons supermarket, on Chapel Street, Belper. Must pay £40 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Assault

Anthony Mensah, 49, of Wye Street, Derby. Found guilty of assault by beating at Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Kevin Andrew Moore, 36, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating on Somerset Close, in Derby. Fined £106 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until April 16,. 2020.