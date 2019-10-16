Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Motoring

Thomas Brian Wheeler, 29, of Smedley Street East, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Matlock. Fined £335 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

John Carlsson, 59, of Bridge Street, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Leon Lander, 24, of Duke Street, Creswell. Convicted of being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered at Doncaster under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act when it did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act. Fined £160 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Jeanette Hussain, 45, of Arundel Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, at a speed exceeding 30mph. The speed recorded was 37mph. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Craig Milsom, 35, of Park Spring Drive, Sheffield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at the junction of the A6187 Hope Road and the B6049 Stretfield Road, at Brough, Bradwell. Fined £171 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Other

Kenny Stevenson, 29, of Pear Tree Drive, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Shirebrook. Fined £80 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Anthony Wright, 36, of Draycott Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a Samurai sword in a public place on Draycott Road, at North Wingfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a kitchen knife in a public place on Draycott Road, at North Wingfield. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Christopher John Mosley, 38, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows, upholstery and tiles valued at £1,820 at Blackdown Avenue, Chesterfield. Must pay £100 compensation, and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Toyota car to the value of £2,700 at Blackdown Avenue, Chesterfield. Must pay £150 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Vauxhall car to the value of £2,495.26 at Blackdown Avenue, Chesterfield. Must pay £500 compensation. Community order to last until October 3, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Celine Oliver, 20, of Stephenson Place, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to knowing that a payment for a taxi was required at the junction of the A61 Derby Road and Nethermoor Road, at New Tupton, but dishonestly made off without having paid and with intent to avoid a £10 payment. Must pay £5 compensation and £50 costs.

Nadine Stacey Oliver, 26, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to knowing that payment for a taxi at the junction of the A61 Derby Road and Nethermoor Road, at New Tupton, was required but dishonestly made off without having paid and with intent to avoid a £10 payment. Must pay £5 compensation and £50 costs.

Gary Andrew Walton, 55, of no fixed abode. Found guilty of damaging a leaflet holder belonging to Amber Valley Borough Council at Ripley. Must pay £40 compensation and £300 costs.

Helen Claire Bond, 38, of Scotts Close, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointments as instructed. No adjudication. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to two days with the original Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue. Must ay £60 costs.

Margaret Dolly, 54, of Dale Road, Matlock. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments. No adjudication. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to two days. The original requirements are to continue including the existing Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Leann Bradbury, of Brampton Manor, Old Road, Brampton, Chesterfield. Found guilty of two counts of dishonestly receiving a programme included in a broadcasting service provided from a place in the UK, namely Sky UK Ltd, with intent to avoid payment of the charge applicable to the reception of that programme. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £5,774.26 costs.

Anne Marie Mettam, 35, of Newbold Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Chesterfield magistrates’ court by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer as instructed. Suspended sentence of 15 weeks of imprisonment suspended for 12 months, which had been imposed for making off without paying for a Chinese takeaway and for using threatening behaviour, is amended by extending the operational period to 18 months with two extra Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and to allow a Thinking Skills Programme to be completed.

Edward Doyle, 20, of Elmton Road, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months.

Jordan Anderson, 24, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone. Must pay £270 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Zoe Rachel Byrne, 44, of Fairfield Road, Buxton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned office appointments as instructed. No adjudication. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to five days. The original requirements including an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement are to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Michael Brian Kearsey, 31, of Rymill Drive, Derby. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Bakewell Road, at Matlock, when there was not in force in relation to that use a policy of insurance in respect of third party risk. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser, namely the old Trent Bus Depot, and stealing a quantity of diesel. Must pay £230 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 7, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to a maximum of 12 days with 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Assault

Natalie Askin, 34, of Queen Street, Ironville. Pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Community order to last until November 18, 2019, with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Theft

Michael Thomas Smalley, 27, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing a fire stick belonging to Sainsbury’s at Ripley. Fined £120 and must pay £80 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.