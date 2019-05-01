The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the May 2, 2019, edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Paul Leslie Ayres, 43, of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Hennessy Cognac valued at £80, belonging to Tesco Extra, Chesterfield. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to having a magnet with him in the course of or in connection with a theft. Community order to last until January 17, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Rodd Anthony Glover, 32, of Racecourse Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being on a certain road which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £461 and must pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order extended to five years and will last until April 17, 2024.

James Lee Hooper, 25, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Bombay Gin valued at £21 belonging to Tesco. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of possessing a class B drug and two counts of assault by beating. Order to continue. Fined £40.

Richard Comley, 58, of Dale Road North, Darley Dale, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a French Hanger Sword, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Saville Davis, 35, of Beresford Place, Bullbridge, Belper. Pleaded guilty to destroying a car key. Fined £80 and must pay £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge. Restraining order to last until October 17, 2019.

Robert James Harvey, 43, of Fairfield Road, Buxton. Pleaded guilty to begging at Spring Gardens, Buxton. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to enter Charlotte’s Chocolates, on Cavendish Arcade, Buxton, as a trespasser with intent to steal. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge . Committed to prison for four months.

Assault

Matthew James Cobb, 33, of Hady Lane, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 17, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Kristian Mitchell Fantom, 25, of Laurel Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 17, 2020, with a Thinking Skills Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Wayne Elloway, 30, of Ford Street, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 22, 2020, with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Motoring

Carl Andrew Hill, 34, of Beech Grove, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Nathan James Roberts, 26, of Occupation Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in his blood, namely 6.5 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, exceeded the specified limit. Fined £276 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Megan Daisy Ball, 18, of Leamoor Avenue, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sarah-Beth Lewis, 30, of Cornwall Avenue, Fairfield, Buxton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £140 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.