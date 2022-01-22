Vasile Culea was arrested at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday, January 20 by detectives investigating the death of 86-year-old Freda Walker and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband, Ken.

The couple were found by a concerned neighbour at 9am on Saturday, January 15 at their home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire.

Vasile Culea is due at court today over the murder of 86-year-old Freda Walker and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband, Ken.

Freda was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken was found with life threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Culea, 33, has been charged with murder and attempted murder and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.