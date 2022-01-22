Langwith Junction murder: Suspect due in court over death of woman while husband fights for life
A man is due in court today accused of killing an elderly Derbyshire woman and attempting to kill her husband.
Vasile Culea was arrested at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday, January 20 by detectives investigating the death of 86-year-old Freda Walker and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband, Ken.
The couple were found by a concerned neighbour at 9am on Saturday, January 15 at their home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire.
Freda was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken was found with life threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Culea, 33, has been charged with murder and attempted murder and has been remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.
Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “The incident has had an understandable impact on the community of Langwith Junction and the wider Shirebrook area.”