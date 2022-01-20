At 11am this morning, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby announced that a man had been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Freda Walker, aged 86, and the attempted murder of her husband Ken, 88, at their home in Langwith Junction.

The 33-year-old man was arrested in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, and remains in police custody at this time.

Tributes to the couple have flooded in, with Freda being described as “the nicest person on this earth.”

ACC Kirby said: “Today’s arrest is clearly a significant breakthrough in the case but the investigation continues into this most appalling crime.

“Yesterday we appealed for people who were on Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday, January 14, and 9am Saturday, January 15, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

“That request still remains – so if you were on that street, either on foot or in a car, then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Ken and Freda were found at just after 9am on Saturday, January 15.

Freda had died and Ken, a serving Shirebrook Town Councillor, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

Bolsover District Council leader, Coun Steve Fritchley, paid tribute to the couple.

He said: “This is shocking news. It is terrible when something like this happens, but it really hits home when it happens on your doorstep and to someone you know.