Detectives investigating an unsolved murder in Sheffield are working with ‘law enforcement agencies’ to try to find the killers involved, who are believed to have fled abroad.

Lamar Griffiths was 21 years old when he was shot dead at a car wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, in March 2022. To date nobody has been charged with his murder.

Police believe Lamar had not been the intended target. He had been on his way to visit a relative when he stopped at Diamond Hand Car Wash to chat to friends he had spotted.

While he was sat in a BMW, another car pulled up and multiple gun shots were fired towards it. One of the bullets hit Lamar and he could not be saved.

Last month two men were jailed for the roles they played in the aftermath of the killing, with South Yorkshire Police revealing that the pair destroyed evidence relating to the offence and helped two murder suspects flee the country.

Abdul Hakim and Nasser Nashir both pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in connection with the death of Lamar.

Following that sentencing hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, who is the Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) in the case, said: "Hakim made attempts to set fire and destroy the vehicle used in the attack.

"Both he and Nashir then made extensive car journeys, driving the suspects to various points of exit within the UK, in order to help the suspects flee the country.

"They were determined and persistent in their efforts and faced challenges due to Covid restrictions which were in place at the time.”

Hakim, 26, of Cardwell Drive, Woodhouse, Sheffield, was jailed for a total of seven years and eight months for assisting an offender and arson, as well as possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in relation to a separate incident.

Nashir, 33, of Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, was jailed for five years for assisting an offender.

DCI Bowell added: “Lamar was simply going about his normal life and we do not believe he was the intended target of this terrifying attack.

"The investigation into this case has been complex and lengthy and we realise that a wait for justice takes a further toll on a grieving family.

"From the outset, we have been determined to bring to justice not only those who fired the fatal shots but also those who assisted them in their efforts to avoid capture.

"We are delighted that these defendants are being held accountable by the courts for their part in this. The investigation continues to progress and we will do everything within our power to bring those they helped before the UK Courts.”

South Yorkshire Police has since confirmed there is still a “live investigation” underway.