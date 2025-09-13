Lamar Griffiths: On-the-run killers believed to be abroad three years on from fatal shooting
It was June 2024 when it was revealed that two murder suspects wanted over the death of Lamar Griffiths were believed to have left the country.
Now, over a year later, South Yorkshire Police have admitted that the two wanted men are still believed to be abroad.
Lamar was 21 years old when he was shot dead at a car wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, in March 2022. To date nobody has been charged with his murder.
But last year, two men were jailed for the roles they played in the aftermath of the killing, with South Yorkshire Police revealing that the pair destroyed evidence relating to the offence and helped two murder suspects flee the country.
Abdul Hakim and Nasser Nashir both pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in connection with the death of Lamar.
After they were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: "Hakim made attempts to set fire and destroy the vehicle used in the attack.
"Both he and Nashir then made extensive car journeys, driving the suspects to various points of exit within the UK, in order to help the suspects flee the country.
"They were determined and persistent in their efforts and faced challenges due to Covid restrictions which were in place at the time.”
Hakim, 26, of Cardwell Drive, Woodhouse, Sheffield, was jailed for a total of seven years and eight months for assisting an offender and arson, as well as possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in relation to a separate incident.
Nashir, 33, of Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, was jailed for five years for assisting an offender.
Police believe Lamar had not been the intended target on the day he was killed.
He had been on his way to visit a relative when he stopped at Diamond Hand Car Wash to chat to friends he had spotted.
While he was sat in a BMW, another car pulled up and multiple gun shots were fired towards it. One of the bullets hit Lamar and he could not be saved.
DCI Bowell added: “Lamar was simply going about his normal life and we do not believe he was the intended target of this terrifying attack.
"The investigation into this case has been complex and lengthy and we realise that a wait for justice takes a further toll on a grieving family.
"From the outset, we have been determined to bring to justice not only those who fired the fatal shots but also those who assisted them in their efforts to avoid capture.
In a new statement, when asked about the location of the missing suspects today, South Yorkshire Police said: “They remain outstanding and are thought to be out of this country. “
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.