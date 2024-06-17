Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Killers responsible for the fatal shooting of a Sheffield man at a city car wash are believed to have fled abroad.

Lamar Leroy Griffiths, aged 21, was shot dead in March 2022 but nobody has yet been charged with his murder.

Last week two men were jailed for the roles they played in the aftermath of the killing, with South Yorkshire Police revealing that the pair destroyed evidence relating to the offence and helped two murder suspects flee the country.

Abdul Hakim and Nasser Nashir both pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in connection with the death of Lamar.

On March 29, 2022, two men fired multiple gun shots at Diamond Hand Car Wash in the Burngreave area of Sheffield. Lamar was struck by one of those bullets and died.

Police believe that Lamar had not been the ‘intended target’.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, who is the Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) in the case, said:

"Hakim made attempts to set fire and destroy the vehicle used in the attack at Diamond Car Wash.

"Both he and Nashir then made extensive car journeys, driving the suspects to various points of exit within the UK, in order to help the suspects flee the country.

"They were determined and persistent in their efforts and faced challenges due to Covid restrictions which were in place at the time.”

Hakim, 26, of Cardwell Drive, Woodhouse, Sheffield, was jailed for a total of seven years and eight months for assisting an offender and arson, as well as possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in relation to a separate incident.

Nashir, 33, of Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, has been jailed for five years for assisting an offender.

DCI Bowell added: “Lamar was simply going about his normal life and we do not believe he was the intended target of this terrifying attack.

"The investigation into this case has been complex and lengthy and we realise that a wait for justice takes a further toll on a grieving family.

"From the outset, we have been determined to bring to justice not only those who fired the fatal shots but also those who assisted them in their efforts to avoid capture.

