Wanted man Kyle Snowball will be finding his face plastered on local news sites today after South Yorkshire Police made his photograph public in an attempt to track him down.

The 24-year-old is wanted by officers in Barnsley in connection to a series of thefts and burglaries across the town between November 2023 and January 2024.

Snowball is known to frequent the Wombwell, Darfield and Dearne areas of South Yorkshire. Anyone who has seen him is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investiation number 14/29991/24.

The force's online portal can be accessed here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.