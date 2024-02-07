News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley police hunting wanted man Kyle Snowball after series of thefts and burglaries in Barnsley

Police want help to find him
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT
Wanted man Kyle Snowball will be finding his face plastered on local news sites today after South Yorkshire Police made his photograph public in an attempt to track him down.

The 24-year-old is wanted by officers in Barnsley in connection to a series of thefts and burglaries across the town between November 2023 and January 2024.

Snowball is known to frequent the Wombwell, Darfield and Dearne areas of South Yorkshire. Anyone who has seen him is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investiation number 14/29991/24.

The force's online portal can be accessed here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

