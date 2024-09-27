Kyle Fell: Rotherham man with ‘lengthy scar on throat’ wanted by police
Kyle Fell, aged 33, from Rotherham, is wanted on recall to prison.
Police want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Fell recently, or knows where he may be staying.
He is described as a slim man, who is now clean shaven, and has a number of distinguishing tattoos on his neck and arms, including Chinese writing and the letter 'K'. He also has a lengthy scar on his throat.
Fell has links to the Wellgate area of Rotherham.
If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any information about where he may be, report it to the police online or by calling 101.
Alternatively, you anonymously pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.