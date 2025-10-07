A man suspected of being armed man barricaded himself in a house in a siege after police arrived.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around half a dozen police cars and vans were deployed, as well as armed officers, after concerns were reported on Kyle Close, near Southey Green.

Police were sent to Kyle Close, near Southey. Photo: Google | Google

Officers arrived at 10.25am on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police today explained what the incident entailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force told The Star: “On Sunday (October 5), officers carried out an arrest attempt at an address on Kyle Close, Sheffield.

“Officers attended and the man barricaded himself within the property, with further reports of weapons inside.

“Specialist resources were deployed, and the man left the address an hour later

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of offensive weapon, criminal damage and threat to commit criminal damage.”

The man has been been bailed pending further enquiries.