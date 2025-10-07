Kyle Close Southey: Siege as police sent to arrest man amid weapons fears in Sheffield neighbourhood
Around half a dozen police cars and vans were deployed, as well as armed officers, after concerns were reported on Kyle Close, near Southey Green.
Officers arrived at 10.25am on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police today explained what the incident entailed.
The force told The Star: “On Sunday (October 5), officers carried out an arrest attempt at an address on Kyle Close, Sheffield.
“Officers attended and the man barricaded himself within the property, with further reports of weapons inside.
“Specialist resources were deployed, and the man left the address an hour later
“A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of offensive weapon, criminal damage and threat to commit criminal damage.”
The man has been been bailed pending further enquiries.