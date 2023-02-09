Police have shut down a house on a Sheffield estate, because of concerns over drugs and anti-social behaviour.

Officers from Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team have taken out a court order, issued by magistrates, to effectively seal off the property on Kyle Close, Southey Green, for three months.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “An address in Southey is the latest to be closed for three months in response to drug related criminal activity and associated anti-social behaviour.

“Having recently executed a warrant at the address on Kyle Close, during which Class A drugs were recovered, officers from the Parson Cross Team with assistance from our colleagues in our Safer Neighbourhood Services applied for the closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Police have shut down a house in Southey Green, Sheffield, because of concerns over drugs and anti-social behaviour. PC Alice Boucher is pictured issuing the papers earlier today.

“As a team we continue to use this power effectively to address such issues and keep members of our community safe. We are confident that the two previous closures issued recently have had had the desired effect and brought some stability to the immediate communities surrounding them. We hope our continued actions provide reassurance to our residents and serves as a warning to others who incorrectly think that they can persistently make their neighbours’ lives a misery through drug related crime within our area.”