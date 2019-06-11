Knives and firearm seized after police raids in Barnsley
Knives and a firearm were seized when two homes were searched in Barnsley by police officers looking for drugs.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 09:17
Officers from the Goldthorpe neighbourhood policing team searched two homes after receiving information that the properties had been used in the supply of drugs.
No drugs were found but South Yorkshire Police said the weapons were seized and the homes raided ‘will be subject to ongoing monitoring’.