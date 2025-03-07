'Knifepoint robberies' at Sheffield shops on City Road and St Mary's Road - police launch CCTV appeal

Police investigating reported knifepoint robberies at two Sheffield shops have launched a CCTV appeal.

A man reportedly entered the Londis store on St Mary’s Road, Sheffield, on February 25, at 3am, and asked for two bottles of vodka.

He is said to have threatened the shop assistant with a knife upon being asked for payment, before leaving with the alcohol.

Three days later, on February 28, at 7.40am, a man reportedly entered the Thorougoods convenience store on City Road and stole several items before threatening the shop assistant with a knife after being challenged.

Officers investigating the alleged robberies are keen to identify the man pictured in these CCTV images, as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has any information, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 186 of February 25 for the alleged St Mary’s Road robbery, or incident number 170 of February 28 for the alleged City Road offence.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

