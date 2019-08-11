Knifeman who struck at South Yorkshire home 'was targeting someone else'
A burglar who threatened his victim with a knife at a South Yorkshire home had expected to find someone else, say police.
The man reportedly entered the property in Wath-Upon Dearne, Rotherham, this morning at around 10.30am and threatened the occupant with a knife before taking cash
Police, who have appealed for information, say it is believed the terrifying offence was a ‘targeted incident’ and the victim was not who the intruder had expected to find inside the home on Winterwell Road.
Officers, who have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure residents, say the person believed to be the intended target no longer lives locally.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “It is believed that this was a targeted incident and that the victim was not the person the intruder intended to find.
“The person who is believed to have been the target is no longer in the local area.
“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be in the area for the rest of today to provide reassurance to residents. They are there to answer your questions, so please do speak to them if you have any concerns.
“If you have any information that may help with the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident, please call 101, quoting incident number 373 of August 11. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”