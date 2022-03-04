Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 2 how Connor Batty, aged 22, of Summer Lane, Wombwell, Barnsley, was spotted fighting with a man before going into a property and returning with two knives and stabbing the man as well as his friend who had tried to intervene.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said a witness saw Batty fighting with another man outside a property on Pleasant View, Cudworth, Barnsley, and as the defendant was struggling he went inside a property and returned armed with two knives.

Mr Outhwaite added that two males were seen fleeing to a van and one suffered a stab wound to his back and buttocks after a scuffle and the other man who had been trying to stop the violence suffered a stab wound to his right hand.

Pictured is Connor Batty, aged 22, of Summer Lane, at Wombwell, Barnsley, who was sentenced to 35 months of custody and banned from driving for 35 months and 15 days after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing two knives in public, and to affray and possessing a bladed article.

Recorder Angela Frost told Batty: “You were involved in a serious altercation with two individuals. You were not the first aggressor but you certainly became aggressive during the course of that altercation.”

She added: “Knives were used during the altercation and the knives were used and caused injuries to these individuals.”

Batty, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and to possessing bladed articles in a public place after the incident on February 8, 2020.

He also admitted a dangerous driving offence from January 14, 2020, after he drove a stolen vehicle around Wombwell, in Barnsley.

Mr Outhwaite said Batty overtook a couple with a baby in their car before overtaking two or three other vehicles and he was seen driving at speed before colliding with a stationary Seat Leon leaving this motorist injured as he ran away on foot with another man.

Batty also pleaded guilty to affray and possessing a bladed article after an incident on June 1, 2020, when the defendant had been involved in a confrontation with a burglar breaking into a shed on Wortley Avenue, Barnsley, and he chased him away with a machete.

Sean Fritchley, defending, said Batty had been assaulted before he armed himself with the knives, and, concerning the dangerous driving offence, he said someone had loaned the car to him.

Mr Fritchley added Batty had also been staying at his sister’s home when individuals had been seen and there had been an altercation following an apparent break-in to the shed.

Batty has suffered a series of recent bereavements, according to Mr Fritchley, and the defendant had sought solace in alcohol and had been using cocaine.

Jonathan Wood, aged 30, of Main Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the burglary and also to possessing a bladed article after a drill was stolen from the shed.

Chris Brewin, defending, said Wood suffers with chronic anxiety and depression and he had acted out of character.

Recorder Frost sentenced Batty to 35 months of custody and banned him from driving for 35 months and 15 days.