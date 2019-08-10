Knife-wielding robbers strike twice in half an hour in Barnsley
Police are hunting robbers who struck twice in half an hour in Barnsley, threatening staff at one store with a knife.
The balaclava-clad raiders reportedly targeted Thurgoland Post Office, on Roper Lane, last Saturday, August 3, before stealing cash from McColl’s on High Street, Worsbrough, shortly afterwards.
In the first incident, to which police were called at around 4.15pm, two men in balaclavas are said to have entered the post office, with one climbing over the counter to try to open the till.
The pair fled empty-handed in a silver Peugeot after being disturbed by staff.
At around 4.40pm that afternoon, officers responded to a report of two men wearing balaclavas entering the McColls store and threatening staff with a knife.
They made off with cash from the tills, again fleeing the scene in a silver Peugeot.
South Yorkshire Police said staff at both premises were left shaken but uninjured.
It said a 39-year-old man from Sheffield had been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.
Police, who are are treating the two incidents as linked, have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 689 of August 3. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.