Knife which was used to kill teenage boy in Sheffield street has still not been found

The knife which was used to stab a 15-year-old Sheffield boy to death has never been found, detectives have revealed after his killer was jailed for just two years and eight months.

Samuel Baker, 15, was found lying on some grass near to Lowedges Road on Thursday, May 24, bledding heavily from his chest.

Tributes at the scene.

His killer, a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Det Chief Insp Dave Stopford, the senior investigating officer,said: “Within less than 24 hours the defendant had handed himself into police, telling officers he had been involved in a fight with Baker and had hit him with a knife he said Baker had been carrying.

“He was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been remanded into custody ever since.

DCI Dave Stopford

“Mr Baker had been riding his bike through the area when it is thought he bumped into the defendant and they got into a fight, resulting in Mr Baker being stabbed twice, once in his chest and once to his side.

“While several knives were recovered in the area in the days after Mr Bakers death, the weapon used to fatally stab him was never found.

“I’m pleased that the defendant has admitted fatally injuring Mr Baker, which can hopefully provide some closure to his family and friends.

“This incident resulted in another tragic loss of a young life as a result of the use of a knife and has left a family devastated and a community scared and in shock.

“Sadly, Mr Baker’s death also highlights that if you carry a weapon, you increase the likelihood of it being used against you, which is tragically all too apparent in this case.

“Knife crime has life-changing consequences, for everyone involved. The defendant in this case has robbed a family of their son, brother and friend and having this on his criminal record will have a massive impact on his future.

“We are working incredibly hard, alongside an extensive number of partner agencies, to educate young people in South Yorkshire and to look at how everyone can work to prevent and tackle knife crime.

“We can only do this with your help though. It is so important that people speak to us, so that we can apprehend and prosecute those responsible. A guilty plea and today’s sentencing can never bring back Mr Baker and my thoughts are with his family and friends on this incredibly difficult day.”