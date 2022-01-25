In the space of the last four week, Sheffield has seen two men murdered in separate stabbings – Coley Byrne and Fatjon Oruci – and there was a stabbing in Gleadless last week.

It comes after a year with a number of shocking stabbings and deaths, many of which are still being dealt with in the courts.

They include the deaths of 24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma on High Street in Sheffield city centre and the killing of Anthony Summer on Windy House Lane, Manor, in July.

Knife crime is dealt with regularly at Sheffield Crime Court and this year some offenders in the city have been jailed for life for murder

However, the spate in crimes prompted South Yorkshire Police to launch Operation Sceptre in late 2021, which saw a week of action against knife crime that saw 83 arrests and took 37 blades off the streets.

And after the sentencing of one 18-year-old in September, Sheffield Judge Michael Slater called knife crime “a plague” .

It comes as more than 1,200 people were taken to hospital after being stabbed in South Yorkshire in the past decade.

Killer Emar Wiley must spend a minimum of 16 years behind bars for the murder of Lewis Bagshaw. He was 16 when he stabbed the dad-of-one to death on the Southey Estate in July 2019. He then had another 32 months added for stabbing a prison officer.

In the same time period, the county saw 4,898 cases resulting in cautions or convictions involving knives.

But these shocking incidents don’t go unpunished, and in 2021 dozens of people who chose to use knives against others have been jailed for extensive sentences.

These are the faces of some of the most serious knife crime cases South Yorkshire has seen in the last year.

Ross Turton, 30, of Danewood Avenue, Manor, was found guilty of murdering Sheffield father-of-three Danny Irons after he went out looking for him armed with a kitchen knife when he believed Danny was coming to burgle his cannabis crop. He later claimed he killed Danny in self defence.

Two friends were sentenced to jail on July 30 for their role in the killing of father of two, Marcus Ramsey, who was stabbed to death in a Sheffield street last summer. Marcus, then 35, died after an unconnected altercation at a street party escalated in to significant disorder, which culminated in him being stabbed through the heart shortly after midnight on Saturday August 8, 2020. Ruben Moreno, now 18, was convicted of murder. His co-defendant, Isaac Ramsey, also 18, was found guilty of manslaughter. Moreno was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars for the murder of Marcus and Ramsay was jailed for a minimum of 14 years for manslaughter.

Franklin Tomlinson, 61, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years, six months in prison in February 2021 after he stabbed a man at an address in the Burngreave area, causing him to suffer serious injuries. One injury to the victim’s neck was so severe it could have proved fatal.

Thamraze Khan killed his 28-year-old brother Kamran in 2020. He was jailed for a minimum of 15 years in July 2021 for the attack after a confrontation at a house party led to the fatal attack back at Thamraze's flat.

Kasim Hussain, aged 22, of Furniss Avenue, Dore, Sheffield, was sentenced to detention in a mental hospital indefinitely after he stabbed two different men in the back in the same neighbourhood in Sheffield.

Corey Rice, aged 19, of Stoneview Court, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to wounding, attempted robbery and possession of a blade after he chased and stabbed a man twice on his own doorstep in a bid to steal jewellery. The incident happened at midnight on September 27, 2020, in Kimberworth, Rotherham. Judge Sarah Wright sentenced Rice to seven years of custody.

Samuel Moffatt, 32, of no fixed abode and Anthony Smith, 35, of Oakland Road, Hillsborough, beat and stabbed a man in Gell Street, Broomhall, in an attack so severe it punctured the victim's lung.