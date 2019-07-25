Knife and drugs found on 10 people in Sheffield police operation
A knife and drugs were found on 10 people during a police operation in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police officers and police dog Jasper conducted drugs searches of people in the city as part of Operation Sidewinder on Saturday evening.
A force spokesperson said eight men were found to be in possession of cocaine, with seven given formal cautions.
Another man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of class A drugs and of a knife.
He has been charged for possession of the knife and released under investigation for the drugs.
Another man was reported for possession of cannabis and another received a formal caution.