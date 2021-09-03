Knife and drugs found hidden at spice addict hotspot on Sheffield green

Officers unearthed the kitchen knife, a number of dealer bags containing spice and some packets of cannabis when they carried out a search at Ellesmere Green in Burngreave.

The search was conducted after residents had voiced concerns about anti-social behaviour on the green, where they complained people were often seen using the drug spice around the seating area.

Members of the Burngreave neighbourhood policing team have stepped up patrols of the area in response to people’s concerns, and the items which they unearthed on Wednesday have been seized, with enquiries underway to locate the owner.

This kitchen knife and these bags of spice were found hidden in shrubbery at Ellesmere Green in Burngreave, Sheffield

News of the find prompted calls for patrols at Burngreave Cemetery, behind Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, and in Abbeyfield Park.