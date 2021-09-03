Knife and drugs found hidden at spice addict hotspot on Sheffield green
These are the drugs and knife discovered by police stashed in the shrubbery at a Sheffield green which has become a hotspot for spice addicts.
Officers unearthed the kitchen knife, a number of dealer bags containing spice and some packets of cannabis when they carried out a search at Ellesmere Green in Burngreave.
The search was conducted after residents had voiced concerns about anti-social behaviour on the green, where they complained people were often seen using the drug spice around the seating area.
Members of the Burngreave neighbourhood policing team have stepped up patrols of the area in response to people’s concerns, and the items which they unearthed on Wednesday have been seized, with enquiries underway to locate the owner.
News of the find prompted calls for patrols at Burngreave Cemetery, behind Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, and in Abbeyfield Park.
Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour, drug dealing or drug use in the area is asked to contact Sergeant Ben Hall by emailing: [email protected]