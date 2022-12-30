South Yorkshire Police said the alarm was raised at around 7.30pm following the discovery of the body of a man on the car park of The Station pub in Kiveton Park.
Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries. The identity of the man has not yet been released.
The force said: “We are currently at the scene after the body of a man was found in Rotherham. Officers attended the car park of The Station pub on Red Hill, Kiveton Park at around 7.30pm.
“On arrival they found a 57-year-old man who was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing but at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 148 of December 30.