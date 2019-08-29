Kitten 'thrown out of car window' and killed on major Sheffield area road
Police have launched an appeal for more information after a kitten was allegedly 'thrown out of a car window' and killed on a major Sheffield area road.
By Sophie Wills
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 14:31
The incident is reported to have happened on the A61 near Chesterfield on Tuesday (August 27) at around 1.30pm.
Derbyshire Police are currently investigating after being made aware of a post circulating on social media about the incident.
They have urged anyone with information to 'refrain from posting unconfirmed registration plates of cars' allegedly involved and instead contact them on 101, quoting incident 561 of 28 August.
“Inquiries into the report are ongoing," said a spokesman for the force.
