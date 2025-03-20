Police have arrested a man after a raid on a house in Gleadless, Sheffield, this morning.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall

Residents say they saw large numbers of officers on the streets this morning, with reports of sniffer dogs on the estate close to Ridgeway Road, at Gleadless Townend.

South Yorkshire Police have now explained the reason for trhe police presence to The Star, confirming that a man has been arrested.

The force said: “Earlier today (Thursday 20 March) around 9.20am, officers conducted a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, at a property in Kirkby View, Sheffield.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug. “

They added the man remains in custody at present, and enquiries remain ongoing.