Kirkby View Gleadless Townend: Major police presence on Sheffield street as cops carry out raid
Residents say they saw large numbers of officers on the streets this morning, with reports of sniffer dogs on the estate close to Ridgeway Road, at Gleadless Townend.
South Yorkshire Police have now explained the reason for trhe police presence to The Star, confirming that a man has been arrested.
The force said: “Earlier today (Thursday 20 March) around 9.20am, officers conducted a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, at a property in Kirkby View, Sheffield.
“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug. “
They added the man remains in custody at present, and enquiries remain ongoing.