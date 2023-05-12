News you can trust since 1887
Kimberworth: Weapons seized by South Yorkshire Police and Border Force in house raid

Multiple weapons have been seized by South Yorkshire Police officers in Rotherham following the execution of a Border Force warrant.

By Harry Harrison
Published 12th May 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:42 BST

Officers carried out the raid of a property on a Kimberworth Road property on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed they executed a warrant “in partnership” with Border Force.

“A small number” of offensive weapons and unsafe electrical equipment were seized by officers.

South Yorkshire Police seized a number of weapons during the execution of a warrant alongside Border Force officer in RotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police seized a number of weapons during the execution of a warrant alongside Border Force officer in Rotherham
The force would not confirm if any arrests were made due to “operational reasons”.