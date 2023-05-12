Kimberworth: Weapons seized by South Yorkshire Police and Border Force in house raid
Multiple weapons have been seized by South Yorkshire Police officers in Rotherham following the execution of a Border Force warrant.
Published 12th May 2023, 15:42 BST
Officers carried out the raid of a property on a Kimberworth Road property on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed they executed a warrant “in partnership” with Border Force.
“A small number” of offensive weapons and unsafe electrical equipment were seized by officers.
The force would not confirm if any arrests were made due to “operational reasons”.