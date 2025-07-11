A criminal who robbed a store at knifepoint while covering his face with a tea towel has been brought to justice.

On March 26, Christopher Rowlinson entered a store in St Johns Green, Kimberworth, armed with a knife.

The 44-year-old used a tea towel to try to hide his face and avoid detection, while he threatened staff and took £900 from the till.

Officers were called out and checked CCTV footage while carrying out door-to-door investigations in the neighbourhood.

Christopher Rowlinson has been jailed after he threatened staff at a store with a knife and made off with £900. | Google/SYP

Through these initial investigative opportunities, a suspect, now known to be Rowlinson, was tracked leaving the shop, walking along several residential streets before entering woodland.

A search of the woodland by Detective Sergeant Christopher Byne recovered the full outfit matching the man in the CCTV, as well as a tea towel which was similar to the face covering used in the incident.

Forensic analysis was conducted and matched to Rowlinson, who was known to live at the other side of the woodland only around a half an hour walk away.

Rowlinson was promptly arrested but refused to provide any comment.

Having pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a knife in a public place at an earlier hearing, Rowlinson, of Town Lane, Wingfield, was jailed for three years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (July 8).

Detective Inspector Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: "Hard-working members of our community should not expect threats or fear of violence in their places of work.

"Rowlinson showed no remorse for his actions or how they would impact staff and will now, quite rightly, spend time behind bars.

"I am proud of the thorough investigation my officers carried out in the days following this incident in particular the OIC, Detective Constable Hannah Mills. Her quick work ensured a dangerous and persistent criminal has been taken off the streets of South Yorkshire."