A man who allegedly assaulted a police officer with a knife has appeared in court.

On Thursday, July 17, officers were called to Kimberworth Park in Rotherham after receiving reports that a man was threatening to kill a 45-year-old woman.

However, upon arrival, it is understood that one officer was assaulted with a knife.

He suffered wounds to the neck as a result.

Glynn Leedell, 45, of Binders Road, Rotherham has been charged with harassment, assault of an emergency worker, and wounding with intent. | Google

Now, Glynn Leedell, 45, of Binders Road, Rotherham has been charged with harassment, assault of an emergency worker, and wounding with intent.

He has been remanded in custody after appearing before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (July 19) and is expected to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in August.

