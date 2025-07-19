Kimberworth Park: Man charged after Rotherham police officer suffers neck wound when assaulted with knife
On Thursday, July 17, officers were called to Kimberworth Park in Rotherham after receiving reports that a man was threatening to kill a 45-year-old woman.
However, upon arrival, it is understood that one officer was assaulted with a knife.
He suffered wounds to the neck as a result.
Now, Glynn Leedell, 45, of Binders Road, Rotherham has been charged with harassment, assault of an emergency worker, and wounding with intent.
He has been remanded in custody after appearing before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (July 19) and is expected to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in August.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.30pm on Thursday (17 July), we were called to reports of threatening behaviour at Kimberworth Park in Doncaster. It is reported that a man threatened to kill a 45-year-old woman.
“Officers attended and during the incident it is understood that an officer was assaulted with a knife, suffering wounds to his neck.
“Glynn Leedell, 45, of Binders Road, Rotherham is charged with harassment, assault of an emergency worker, and wounding with intent.
“Leedell appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Saturday July 19), and has been remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 18 August.”