Killers and psychopaths: True crime event coming to Sheffield hosted by expert seen on BBC

A new serial killer and psychopaths event is coming to The Leadmill for a two-hour session which includes games to find those who rank highest on the psychopath scale.

By Harry Harrison
Friday, 24th June 2022, 8:27 am

The event features a two-hour talk by serial killer expert and founder of popular online site Crime Viral, Cheish Merryweather, who will discuss Serial Killer Motivations, Serial Killer Couples and the Seven Stages of Evil as well as playing the live psychopath scale games with the audience.

Cheish, who will be making her third appearance at The Leadmill at the event, said: “We have always enjoyed this venue where we can spend an evening with like-minded true crime fans talking about everything morbid and macabre.

The Leadmill in Sheffield.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to get as close as possible to our mortal fears – without the terrifying inconvenience of death itself.”

The event will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 29 and tickets can be found here.

Cheish Merryweather. Cheish founded the online true crime site, Crime Viral, and has appeared on the BBC as a serial killer expert.