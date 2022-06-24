The event features a two-hour talk by serial killer expert and founder of popular online site Crime Viral, Cheish Merryweather, who will discuss Serial Killer Motivations, Serial Killer Couples and the Seven Stages of Evil as well as playing the live psychopath scale games with the audience.

Cheish, who will be making her third appearance at The Leadmill at the event, said: “We have always enjoyed this venue where we can spend an evening with like-minded true crime fans talking about everything morbid and macabre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leadmill in Sheffield.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to get as close as possible to our mortal fears – without the terrifying inconvenience of death itself.”

The event will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 29 and tickets can be found here.